Sculati Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.8% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.28 on Monday, hitting $303.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,417. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $295.28 and a one year high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.91. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

