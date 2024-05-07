N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $440.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,870,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,728,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $321.32 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

