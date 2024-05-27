bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,496 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.10% of bluebird bio worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 178,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in bluebird bio by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 524,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.97. 3,300,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,334,199. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.82. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

