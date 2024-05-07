Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 38,809 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 8.82% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $20,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VALQ traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474. The company has a market cap of $210.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

