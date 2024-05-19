Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 792 ($9.95).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.36) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 790 ($9.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Lancashire news, insider Philip Broadley acquired 18,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.95) per share, for a total transaction of £114,250.17 ($143,494.31). 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRE opened at GBX 630 ($7.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 605.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 525 ($6.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.67). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 610.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 620.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,538.46%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

