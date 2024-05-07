Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,539,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,328,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,155. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
