Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,539,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,328,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,155. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.