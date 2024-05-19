Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives $191.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.85 and its 200 day moving average is $181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.