BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 10.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,061,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 669,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 198,638 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,327,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
