Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

