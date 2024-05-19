Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $115.97.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Boot Barn by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boot Barn by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 7,480.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92,906 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.