Brokerages Set Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Target Price at $32.83

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYON. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $821.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.86.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth about $33,599,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

