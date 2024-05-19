Analysts Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target at $73.83

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.83.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.70.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,967 shares of company stock worth $14,072,324. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,932,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,268,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

