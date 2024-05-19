Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WMS opened at $174.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $89.20 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average is $146.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.