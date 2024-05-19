ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$1.89 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.1710646 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director William Wayne Lovatt purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00. In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Also, Director William Wayne Lovatt acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$342,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 425,100 shares of company stock worth $767,907. 18.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

