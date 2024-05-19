Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
NYSE LODE opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.99.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Comstock
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.
