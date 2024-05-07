Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.02. 167,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.50 and its 200-day moving average is $236.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

