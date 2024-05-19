Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

Several research firms have commented on PYCR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

Shares of PYCR opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 29.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.