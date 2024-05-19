Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,873 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $126,597.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,528,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $126,597.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,528,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,465.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,534 shares of company stock worth $3,558,230 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -1.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

