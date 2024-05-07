MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $77.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. MeridianLink’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

MeridianLink Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 176,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.95. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

