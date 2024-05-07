Lincoln National Corp Has $3.05 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 828,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,522,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $117.13. 259,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,070. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.