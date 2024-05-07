IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.48

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 171324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $781.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 99.91% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $81,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

