Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.56.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,246,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,142,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 41,804 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

