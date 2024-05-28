Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $125.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $133.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

