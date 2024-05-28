Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 415.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 404.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $840,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 63.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 98,292 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

