DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $35.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 31.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 114.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DV opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

