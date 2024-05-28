Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,438 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,120 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,927,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after acquiring an additional 851,498 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 718,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,871,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

