Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.64.
PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.77.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
