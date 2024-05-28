Analysts Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $4.02

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in CommScope by 357.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CommScope by 5,083.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $246.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.02. CommScope has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

