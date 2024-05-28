Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,243,740,000 after buying an additional 346,474 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $682,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after acquiring an additional 601,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $415,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

