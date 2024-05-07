TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Major Shareholder Global Endowment Management, L Sells 24,148 Shares of Stock

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 24,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $440,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,297,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Endowment Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of TXO Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $756,863.34.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Global Endowment Management, L sold 51,752 shares of TXO Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $951,719.28.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.08. 90,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $555.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -0.18. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.72. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TXO Partners by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,685,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

