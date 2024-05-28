Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.99 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$866.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.33). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of C$860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$780.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -8.06%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

