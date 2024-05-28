Analysts Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $32.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,089 shares of company stock worth $143,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 342,540 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 122.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,749,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

