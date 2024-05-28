Analysts Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) PT at $65.17

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Terex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Terex has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,752.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,882. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Terex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Terex by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.