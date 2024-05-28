Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $113.67

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Post by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. Post has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Post will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

