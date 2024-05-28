Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $186.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.72. The company has a market capitalization of $290.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

