Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Target Price at C$133.13

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$133.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TIH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$122.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.29. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total value of C$384,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total value of C$384,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.45, for a total value of C$240,255.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

