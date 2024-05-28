Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Brookfield alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BN

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Brookfield by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after buying an additional 3,331,522 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.