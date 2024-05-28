Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $316.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $247.68 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,741. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.