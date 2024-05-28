Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives $34.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SEM opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,202,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $518,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $391,886,000 after acquiring an additional 650,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Select Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,241,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,591,000 after acquiring an additional 95,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 235,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

