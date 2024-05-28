MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $54.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,915,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after acquiring an additional 984,617 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 500,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

