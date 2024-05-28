The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $35.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 405,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 860,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,291,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

