Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 3,513,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,213,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Geron Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Geron by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

