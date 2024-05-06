Siacoin (SC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.53 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $416.27 million and $8.53 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,950.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.33 or 0.00738584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00127045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00061769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00203726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00100748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,220,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,194,686,953 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

