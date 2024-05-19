Noble Financial Weighs in on Bitcoin Depot Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%. The company had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.90 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTM. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $35,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bitcoin Depot

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,276 shares in the company, valued at $614,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $4,999,998.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,276 shares in the company, valued at $614,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,104,353 shares of company stock worth $5,372,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

