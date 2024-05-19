Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.81). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of APRE opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.36). Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

