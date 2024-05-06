Ankr Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.98 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Ankr has a market cap of $484.75 million and approximately $23.98 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,974.28 or 1.00037018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012738 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00096173 BTC.

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04899224 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $17,920,298.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

