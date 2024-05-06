ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.37. 37,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 541,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The firm has a market cap of $631.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,707,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 241,860 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

