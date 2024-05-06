Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 1,442,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,221,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.26.

Bilibili Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

