Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRUS. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Merus Trading Up 36.1 %

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. Merus has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,553,000 after buying an additional 319,301 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Merus by 27.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after acquiring an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Merus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Merus by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after purchasing an additional 376,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

