Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.56.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Stock Up 6.2 %

Celestica stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. Celestica has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,452,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1,604.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 140,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.