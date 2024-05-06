Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.60. 423,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,409,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYON. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Beyond alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Beyond

Beyond Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.